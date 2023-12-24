Izhar Qazi remembered

ISLAMABAD-Renowned film actor and singer Izhar Qazi was remembered on the occasion of his 16th death anniversary on Saturday. Born on 16 September, 1955 in Karachi, he began his professional career as an engineer at Pakistan Steel Mills. He was introduced to television drama writer Fatima Suraiyya Bajia, who was looking for a new face for the television serial Ana. He appeared as the romantic lead alongside Mehreen Ilahi, Shakeel and Ghazala Kaifee in the 1982 serial. He later appeared in the serials Daira and Gardish with Shakeel and Saqi. After achieving television success, Qazi transitioned into the Lollywood film industry in 1986. His film debut was as the lead role in Nazar Shabab’s Ruby, alongside veteran co-stars Mustafa Qureshi, Shafi Mohammad, Sabeeta, and Rangeela. The film was met with critical acclaim. Director Jan Mohammad casts Qazi in his films. Qazi’s collaborations with Jan Muhammad included popular films including Manila ki Bijlyan, Roop ki Rani, and Choron ka Baadshah. His most famous films were Love in Nepal, Aalmi Jasoos, Khazana and Sarkata Insaan. Izhar Qazi was died on 23 December 2007 in Karachi after suffering from heart attack. Qazi retired from the film industry in 2003. His last acting role was in the series Pani Pe Naam, which aired on ptv. He was dismayed by the poor quality of Lollywood films and local film industry politics. Sarkata Insaan, in which Qazi played the role of a police investigator, won eight Nigar Awards. He was awarded Nigar Awards for his performances in Sakhi Baadshan and Bakhtawar. He also received the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Masood Butt’s Chiragh Bali.

On December 23, 2007, he suffered a heart attack while singing at a wedding in Karachi.

He later died at a local hospital and was buried at the Model Colony graveyard.