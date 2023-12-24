Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi experiences cold and dry weather: Met Office

Karachi experiences cold and dry weather: Met Office
Web Desk
12:21 PM | December 24, 2023
National

The weather remains partially cloudy, cold and dry in the port city as fog restricts visibility in the morning.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 17 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature will remain between 28 to 29 -degrees Celsius.

Humidity in air remained 38%, Met Office said.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh with likely fog and smog in Jacobabad, Mohen Jo Daro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan, according to the weather department.

Cold and frosty weather will prevail in most districts of Balochistan, while the northern districts of province will be hit by extreme cold weather.

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country with chances of light rain at some places and snowfall at mountains in GB and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PU Club family food festival concludes

The fog and smog will prevail in plains of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1703397363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023