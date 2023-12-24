Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KJHA to host Dutch Hockey Club Bully Ozendaal

STAFF REPORT
December 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) has extended a special invitation to Dutch Hockey Club, Bully Ozendaal, marking a historic seven-day visit scheduled for February 17 to 25, 2024. This occasion holds significant weight as it signifies the first appearance of a European club on Pakistani soil in over two decades, harking back to the memorable visit of the Orange and Black Club in 2001. Khawaja Junaid said: “We are delighted to welcome Bully Ozendaal to Pakistan, marking a momentous chapter in our hockey history. This visit is emblematic as it not only strengthens the sports ties but also commemorates 75 years of diplomatic camaraderie between the Netherlands and Pakistan.”

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023