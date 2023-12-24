KJHA to host Dutch Hockey Club Bully Ozendaal

LAHORE - The Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) has extended a special invitation to Dutch Hockey Club, Bully Ozendaal, marking a historic seven-day visit scheduled for February 17 to 25, 2024. This occasion holds significant weight as it signifies the first appearance of a European club on Pakistani soil in over two decades, harking back to the memorable visit of the Orange and Black Club in 2001. Khawaja Junaid said: “We are delighted to welcome Bully Ozendaal to Pakistan, marking a momentous chapter in our hockey history. This visit is emblematic as it not only strengthens the sports ties but also commemorates 75 years of diplomatic camaraderie between the Netherlands and Pakistan.”