Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP finance dept releases Rs90m for 74 TMEs

APP
December 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Saturday released Rs90 million in funds for 74 TMEs across the province. 

The Finance Department issued details indicating that TMA Haripur received an order from Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa for up to Rs8 million. Tehsil Ghazi in Hari­pur has the second-highest order, at Rs5 million, with Rs4.50 million going to Dera Ismail Khan TMA. Ac­cording to the announcement, Bannu TMA has re­ceived Rs2 million, Ghazni Khel Lakki Marwat has received Rs1 million, and district Tank has received Rs3.90 million.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023