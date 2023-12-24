KP finance dept releases Rs90m for 74 TMEs

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Saturday released Rs90 million in funds for 74 TMEs across the province.

The Finance Department issued details indicating that TMA Haripur received an order from Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa for up to Rs8 million. Tehsil Ghazi in Hari­pur has the second-highest order, at Rs5 million, with Rs4.50 million going to Dera Ismail Khan TMA. Ac­cording to the announcement, Bannu TMA has re­ceived Rs2 million, Ghazni Khel Lakki Marwat has received Rs1 million, and district Tank has received Rs3.90 million.