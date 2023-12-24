Lahore Police register 10,797 cases against drug pushers

LAHORE - The Lahore Police have intensified the crackdown on drug pushers, with ongo­ing operations yielding significant results this year. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana revealed that the authorities seized more than 6891 kg of hashish, over 162 kg of heroin, more than 60 kg of ice, and more than 1 lakh 49 thousand liters of alcohol.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that a total of 10,797 cases related to drug trafficking have been registered, leading to the arrest of 10,950 indi­viduals involved in this illicit trade. The breakdown of cases includes 2338 in Cantt Division, 1156 in Civil Lines Divi­sion, 2326 in City Division, 1588 in Iqbal Town Division, 1364 in Sadar Division, and 2025 in Model Town Division.

The corresponding arrests have been made as follows: 2367 in Cantt Division, 1169 in Civil Lines Division, 2351 in City Division, 1604 in Iqbal Town Division, 1393 in Sadar Division, and 2066 in Mod­el Town Division.

CCPO Lahore emphasised the mobili­zation of SHOs and anti-narcotics units, conducting intelligence-based opera­tions targeting drug peddlers in proximi­ty to educational institutions and hostels. He underscored that bringing criminal elements to justice and safeguarding lives and property remains Lahore Po­lice’s primary duty. Bilal Siddique Kamy­ana called on everyone to contribute to keeping society free from the scourge of drugs, urging parents to closely monitor their children. Reiterating Lahore Police’s commitment to a drug-free city, CCPO La­hore affirmed that the force is unwaver­ingly dedicated to upholding the law.