Lahore teams win Annual Inter-Range Weightlifting, Powerlifting Championship

LAHORE - Lahore teams have won the Punjab Police Annual Inter-Range Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championship 2023 here at Police Line Qila Gujar Singh. The event was inaugurated by SP Headquarters Hasan Javed Bhatti and Aqeel Javed Butt, an international weightlifter, accompanied by notable figures including Kashif Barkat, Muhammad Zahoor, Abdul Khaliq, Atif Bajwa, Muhammad Rizwan, and Majid Hussain Dogar. Teams from Lahore, Special Branch, SPU, Gujranwala, Telecommunication, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal actively participated in this competition. The women’s category featured talented participants, including Rabia Jahangir, Sonia Ashraf, Naveeda Mubarak, Hira Niaz, Muniba Imtiaz, Shahrbanu, Noreen Mushtaq, Rafia Ghazanfar, and Ayesha Aslam. In the Weightlifting Championship, Lahore secured the first position, followed by SP Utem in second place, and Special Branch team clinched the third position. Meanwhile, in the Powerlifting Championship, Lahore emerged victorious, Gujranwala secured the second position, and the SPU team claimed the third spot. The prizes were distributed to the winning players by chief guest DSP Saqib Butt, and Rana Asim, Gobbi’s Paints Marketing Manager.