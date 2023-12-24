‘Latest technology may help increase cotton production’

FAISALABAD - Director Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain said that the latest technology could help in increasing cotton production. Chairing a meeting at AARI here on Saturday, he said that 50 per cent increase was witnessed in cotton productively in Punjab last year af­ter using drone technology with the guidance of agriculture scientists. He said that China was at the top in cotton producing country because it was using the latest technology and artificial intelligence to control pest attacks on cotton crops. “If we use the latest technology and China model with artificial intelligence, we could succeed

in obtaining 8 million cotton bales from Punjab”, he added. Di­rector Central Cotton Research Institute Multan Dr Naveed Afzal said that cotton was the major crop which could help in fetching precious foreign exchange for the country by increasing its textile export in addition to catering its domestic needs. The meeting after thorough discussion also approved “Increase in cotton production” project 2024. Director General Ag­riculture Plant Protection Punjab Dr Ghulam Abbas, Chief Scientist Agriculture Research Institute Multan Dr Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Scientist NIAB Dr Manzoor Hus­sain, Director Agriculture Adop­tive Research & Training Punjab Chaudhary Mushtaq Ali, Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Plant Protection Faisala­bad Dr Amir Rasool, Deputy Direc­tor Agriculture Information Fais­alabad Dr Asif Ali, Deputy Director Adoptive Research Punjab Muham­mad Javaid, Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Jahanzaib, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, Dr Sagheer Ahmad, Ka­shif Nadeem Bhutta and others were also present in the meeting.