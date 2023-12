MULTAN - Multan Development Authority (MDA) took action against illegal and un­approved commercial constructions at Bosan road and sealed various buildings here on Saturday. The MDA enforcement team under the directions of DG MDA Zahid Ikram, sealed Zona Car Care, Os­car Petrol Pump, Bashir Plaza, KIPS College (KIPS) Sabzazaar Campus, NEXT College, Ahmed Sweets.