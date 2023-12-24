Merit prevails

In Sindh, thousands of students undergo the highly competitive MDCAT each year for admission to medical schools. DUHS, a presti­gious medical institute, recently re-conducted this year’s exam on 19 Nov after nullifying JSMU’s 10 Sep results due to certain allegations.

Similar to its predecessor, this exam faces a concerning trend in Pakistan, where certain elements exploit discontented students af­ter competitive exams. They ma­nipulate fake merit lists before results, sparking protests and pressuring the government to an­nul results and hold a re-conduct.

Disappointment is inherent in the globally competitive field of med­icine. In Sindh, only 2,000 public medical college seats are available for 41,000 candidates, resulting in a mere 0.04% acceptance rate.

This raises the question: do failed students have the right to fuel propaganda against the ex­am’s prestige and demand yet an­other re-conduct that previous­ly perpetuated a cycle of distrust and upheaval?

Such actions harm meritori­ous students and tarnish the frag­ile reputation of Pakistan’s medical schools, impacting an applicant’s profile when applying for foreign examinations like USMLE and PLAB.

Through this letter, I appeal to CM Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, and VC DUHS Dr. Muhammad Saeed to immediately release the results. Avoid succumbing to the pressure of baseless allegations so that propaganda-spreading ele­ments must face defeat.

With merit no more compro­mised and no delays to an already delayed admission process, pre-med students will breathe relieved sighs. Pakistan’s reputation in glob­al medicine will remain unscathed.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sukkur.