Ministers hold talks with Baloch protesters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The government committee formed by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, held talks with the Baloch pro­testers in Islamabad tonight.

The Committee members in­clude Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Sol­angi and caretaker Federal Min­ister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Governor Balochistan Malki Wali Kakar was also part of the talks. The meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere, and fos­tered open dialogue between both the parties, aiming for a harmonious resolution to the concerns raised by the Baloch­istan protesters.

During the meeting, an under­standing was reached to con­tinue the ongoing negotiations tomorrow, demonstrating a shared commitment from both sides to work towards a mutu­ally beneficial outcome.