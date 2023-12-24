Ministers hold talks with Baloch protesters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The government committee formed by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, held talks with the Baloch protesters in Islamabad tonight.
The Committee members include Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.
Governor Balochistan Malki Wali Kakar was also part of the talks. The meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere, and fostered open dialogue between both the parties, aiming for a harmonious resolution to the concerns raised by the Balochistan protesters.
During the meeting, an understanding was reached to continue the ongoing negotiations tomorrow, demonstrating a shared commitment from both sides to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome.