Minor missing boy found dead

SARGODHA - A 10-year-old missing boy was found dead in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station. A spokes­man said here on Saturday that some passers-by spotted the body of a child lying in Juggian area near Uppar Jhelum Canal and informed the police. The police reached the Later, the minor was identified as Allah Ditta, son of Sultan, a resident of Chak No 8-NB. Police started fur­ther investigation.

4-MEMBER DACOIT GANG BUSTED

Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valu­ables and weapons from them, here on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Sillanwali police team, headed by SHO Irfanul Haq, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Ali Shan and his other three accomplices -- Ameer Sultan, Muhammad Shahzad and Allah Ditta.

The arrested accused were wanted by the police in eight cases of dacoity. Police recovered valuables worth Rs 1.06 million and three pistols of 30-bore from them. Further investigation was underway.