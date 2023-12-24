Sunday, December 24, 2023
Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali for Australia Tests

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz replaced injured Noman Ali for the remainder of the Test series against Australia, sources claimed. 
According to a press release issued by the PCB, the chair of the Pakistan Men’s Selection Committee Wahab Riaz approved Mohammad Nawaz as Noman Ali’s replacement for the series remainder.  
Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that left-arm spinner Noman was ruled out of the series due to acute appendicitis. “Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis,” stated PCB. 
“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis. “On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning. Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later this afternoon,” PCB concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

