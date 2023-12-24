Moral education necessary besides giving degrees to students: Minister 

KARACHI - Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain on Saturday emphasized that educational institutions must impart moral education to the students along with giving them their educational degrees. Students’ merits and demerits must be mentioned over their character certificates so that their behaviour can be assessed, she said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission’s annual conference here at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU). Rana Hussain stressed that students should be provided education as per the market requirement so that they could better serve the country. Addressing the conference, Balochistan’s Education Minister Prof Qadir Bux Baloch suggested that the time is ripe for drastic changes in the curriculum. He stressed that educational boards while preparing question papers should keep in mind the capacity and mentality of the students.