Sunday, December 24, 2023
Motorway sections again closed after thick fog, low visibility

10:57 AM | December 24, 2023
In the wake of thick fog and poor visibility, motorway has been closed for the motorists.

According to motorway spokesman, Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M-4 from Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian Motorway M-3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, and Motorway M-5 from Sher Shah to Zahir Pir has been shut for any kind traffic.

The spokesman said the motorway had been closed for the safety of the road users as mist had badly affected visibility and engulfed the motorway and its surrounding areas.

He stressed the road users to use fog lights to avert any untoward incident.

Earlier, Dunya News had reported that dense fog blanketed different cities of Punjab on night between Thursday and Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting traffic on Motorways.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, Motorway M5 from Abdul Hakim to Pindi Bhattian and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

