Muzzamil beats Aqeel in 9th BB Shaheed National Tennis C’ship 

LAHORE - Muzzamil Murtaza beat Aqeel Khan in the 9th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2023. In the men’s singles semifinals, Muzzamil played well against Aqeel and edged him out by 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 while in the second semifinal, M Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-1. In the men’s doubles final, Muzzamil/Shoaib beat Abid/Waqas 7-6(4), 6-3 to clinch the title. In the ladies singles semfinals,Amna Ali Qayum beat Mehak Khokhar 7-6(5), 7-8(2) while Sarah Mehboob beat Esha Jawad 6-3, 6-4. In the U-18 boys singles final, Ahmed Nael beat Hamza Asim 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. In U-14 boys singles final, Hassan Usmani beat Muzzamil Bhand 6-1, 6-0. In U-12 boys singles semis, Shayan Afridi beat Arsh Imran 4-1, 4-0 and Razziq Sultan beat Ibrahim Gill 4-0, 4-0. In the boys U10 semis, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-0 while M Faizan beat Ibrahim Gill 5-3, 1-4, 4-1