Sunday, December 24, 2023
Naat Khawan Muzaffar Warsi remembered

Agencies
December 24, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD-Prominent Urdu poet, critic, essayist, lyricist and scholar Muzaffar Warsi was remembered here on his 90th birth anniversary. Born on December 23, 1933 in Meerut, his name was Mohammad Muzaffar ud din Siddiqui and he used his pen name ‘Warsi’ making Muzaffar Warsi. He started his poetry by writing lyrics for songs for Pakistani movies but gradually changed direction and his style of poetry became more oriented towards writing Hamd and Naats. Warsi was one of the few distinguished voices and one of the most prominent poets of Pakistan. Warsi experimented with every genre of poetry including ghazal, nazam, naat and hamd. The unique style and diversity of themes made him prominent among the poets of his era. Muzaffar Warsi enlightened ‘Natia Poetry’ with a new style and naats like “Ya Rahmatulil Alameen” and would always be remembered among people having a literary taste. He received the pride of performance award from the government of Pakistan in 1988.

