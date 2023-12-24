Pakistan’s regional exports increase 16.29pc in 5 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 16.29 per cent in the first five months of the financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding months of last year. The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $1855.996 million, which is 14.83 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $12510.845 million during July-November (2023-24), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring countries, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 39.44 per cent to $1223.532 million in five months of this year from $877.444 million last year while exports to Afghanistan also surged to $232.697 million from $213.282 million. The country’s exports to Bangladesh however decreased by 31.91 percent to $248.457 million this year from $364.930 whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 7.61 percent to $145.970 million from $135.643. The exports to India decreased to $0.069 million from $0.112 million in the previous year.

Exports to Nepal increased by 15.48 per cent to $1.439 million from 1.246 million while to Maldives increased by 15.10 per cent to $3.832 million from 3.329 million, it added. On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $4884.440 million during the period under review as compared to $5195.286 million during last year, showing a decline of 5.98 per cent.

The imports from China during July-November 2023-24 were recorded at $4741.099 million against the $5045.390 million during July-November 2022-23, showing a decrease of 6.03 per cent during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India are worth $88.906 million against the imports of $77.757 million, an increase of 14.33 per cent while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 72.34 percent from $11.523 million to $3.187 million. Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka increase to $24.965 million from $24.962 million whereas Pakistan imports from Bangladesh recorded $ 26.085 million from $35.622 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decrease of 82.11 per cent from $0.302 million to $0.054 million, it added.