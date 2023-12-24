Pakistan’s two-day practice match against Victoria XI ends in a draw

MELBOURNE -The two-day practice match between Pakistan and Victoria XI, played at Junction Oval in Melbourne, ended in a draw.

The previous day saw Pakistan declare their first innings at 323-8, helped by half-centuries by Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. In reply, Victoria XI posted 272-4 before declaring. Pakistan then posted 57-3 in their second innings, when stumps were called.

Victoria XI started the day trailing by 276 runs, with Marcus Harris and Blake Thomson on the crease. Thomson (30, 46b, 7x4s) was caught off Mir Hamza’s bowling early in the day but Harris went on to register a century (126, 131b, 22x4s, 1x6). Dylan Brasher was the other contributor with the bat. He scored an unbeaten half-century (79 not out, 105b, 12x4s), which helped the team reduce the first-innings deficit to 51 runs.

Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mir Hamza and Sajid Ali all returned with a wicket each. Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique opened the batting for Pakistan in their second innings. Shan fell cheaply to Matthew Fotia. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who replaced Shan on the crease, was dismissed by Sam Elliott for 10.

Abdullah, who hit a 44-ball-39 including seven boundaries, was the top scorer for Pakistan for the day. After Abdullah fell to Tyler Pearson in the 12th over of the innings, the two captains shook hands and the match was drawn. Pakistan will play their second Test of the three-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting 26 December.