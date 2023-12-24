Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 24, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The Parthenon without the marbles is like
a smile with a tooth missing.”
–Neil Kinnock

The Elgin Marbles, originally part of the Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece, are a collection of ancient marble sculptures and architectural elements. Crafted in the 5th century BC by renowned artists Phidias, Alcamenes, and their contemporaries, these intricate sculptures adorned the Parthenon, symbolising Greek cultural and artistic prowess. Removed by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, they became a subject of controversy, residing in the British Museum since 1816. Their significance lies in their exquisite craftsmanship, illustrating Greek mythology and history. The debate persists over their rightful ownership, sparking discussions on cultural heritage preservation and restitution to Greece.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023