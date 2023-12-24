Poland calls on West to rally around Ukraine in Kyiv visit 

KYIV - Poland’s new foreign minister on Saturday urged the West to rally around Ukraine, choosing the war-torn country for his first visit abroad in a sign of support as other allies waver on aid. Ukraine in turn expressed hope for a quick resolution to a blockade from Polish truckers and said the visit marked a “new page” in the two countries’ rela­tions that became strained under the previous ad­ministration. Air alarms sounded during the meet­ing, warning of a potential new raid from Russia, which has intensified air attacks in the past weeks.

“If the West mobilises, I have no doubt who will win, but it must finally start mobilising,” Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a press conference wrapping up his trip. He said Western economies were “twenty times wealthier than Rus­sia” but that Moscow “has switched its economy to a war mode.” “We cannot allow Russia to produce more on the basis of a much smaller economy. Be­cause wars are not won by tactical battles, wars are won by production,” he said. His visit comes as fatigue builds among Kyiv’s allies nearly two years into the war despite Ukrainian officials’ efforts.

In the US, Senate leaders said Tuesday that Wash­ington would not be able to approve new aid for Ukraine before the year’s end. Hungary blocked a 50-billion-euro European Union aid package for Ukraine, though Ukraine did win a symbolic victory when the bloc opened formal membership nego­tiations with Ukraine -- but any actual accession is years away. Sikorski’s visit aimed to reassure Kyiv and to resolve a month-long blockade at the Ukraine border by Polish hauliers was top of the agenda.

When the war began in February 2022, the EU waived restrictions for Ukrainian road carriers to enter the bloc to ease the cargo traffic in and out the war-torn country. But Polish truckers say the move undercut their earnings and have been blocking the border with Ukraine -- which heavily relies on the route for its exports and imports.

UKRAINE SAYS IT DOWNED THREE

RUSSIAN SU-34 WARPLANES

Ukraine’s military says it shot down three Russian fighter jets on Saturday in the south of the country. Three Su-34 fighter bombers were shot down over Kherson region, the Ukrainian air force announced. President Volodymr Zelensky thanked the service­men who had downed the planes, saying the inci­dent had occurred in war-torn Kherson Region.

Moscow has not commented on the claims, but influential Russian bloggers have reported losses.

In his nightly address on Friday, Mr Zelensky said the downing of the planes would make Rus­sian pilots attacking targets in Ukraine aware that “none of them [would] go unpunished”.

He also said he had spoken to Dutch Prime Min­ister Mark Rutte about the future delivery of F-16 jets, as well as a new EU support package. Russia has not commented on the reported loss of its jets, but Fighterbomber, an influential Russian war blog­ger, reported the loss of an unspecified number of planes, saying they had probably been downed by US-made Patriot missiles. Both surviving and dead

crew members were recovered, the blogger added