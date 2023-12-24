PTI to challenge ECP decision in apex court to retain bat symbol

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sat­urday strongly reacted to the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving the party of its election symbol ‘bat’, vowing that the “flawed” order would be chal­lenged in the apex court. A PTI spokesperson, in his strongly-worded reaction, said that the attempts to oust of the most popular political parities of electoral battle through use of force and conspiracy would not succeed no matter what. According to the official PTI sources, the party would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court on the first working day (Tues­day) of the next week after getting a certified copy of the order from the elec­toral watchdog.. The party also plans to approach the Peshawar Court (PHC) to challenge the decision. The spokesperson made it clear that the decision of the electoral body was flawed, illegal, biased and a seri­ous attack on the transpar­ency of the elections. The PTI spokesperson noted that the ECP was hell-bent on destroying the constitu­tion, democracy and trans­parency of elections in the country through its preju­diced and unfair decision. He alleged that the Election Commission was playing a role of a key facilitator in the ongoing scandalous pro­cess of deviating from the constitution in the country. The spokesperson stated that the ECP took final step towards implementing the last part of the nefarious “London Plan” through its decision regarding the PTI’s intra-party polls. He went on to say that the electoral watchdog proved once again through this “biased and flawed” decision that the commission was nei­ther interested in conduct­ing free and transparent elections nor it was in its priorities list.