PU Club family food festival concludes

LAHORE - Punjab University organised cycling, football, cricket and tug-of-war competitions for the children on the second day of the Family Food Festival at Club’s Lawn on Saturday. Stalls of various foods, drinks and garments were set up in the festi­val. On the second day, Dean Faculty of Economics, Business and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mum­taz Anwar Chaudhry, Chairman Club Committee Dr Munawar Iqbal, teachers’ families and children were also present. In his address, Dr Munawar Iqbal said that the aim of the Family Food Festival was to pro­vide the best entertainment environment.