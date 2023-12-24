Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pumpkin bliss

December 24, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pumpkin seeds, the inner gems of pumpkins, pack a nutrition­al punch with protein, unsaturat­ed fat, fibre, magnesium, and an­tioxidants. Beyond being a snack, they find their way into various products like pumpkin seed tofu, butter, and protein powder. Laden with essential nutrients, pumpkin seeds offer both nutritional bene­fits and direct health advantages.

Phenols found in pumpkin seeds combat cell-damaging com­pounds, potentially shielding against ageing and disease. Well-documented anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anticancer ef­fects add to their health profile.

In a one-ounce serving (about a quarter cup), pumpkin seeds pro­vide more fat than protein or car­bohydrates, with a focus on mono­unsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats have demonstrated efficacy in reducing bad cholester­ol, lowering the risk of heart dis­ease and stroke.

Japan inflation slows to 2.5pc in November as energy bills drop  

A nutritional powerhouse, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of magnesium, crucial for over 300 bodily reactions. While direct re­search on the health outcomes of consuming pumpkin seeds is lim­ited, studies on products like ex­tracts and oils highlight potential health benefits.

SOFIA AND MISS HIRA IFTIKHAR,

Hafizabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023