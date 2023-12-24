Pumpkin bliss

Pumpkin seeds, the inner gems of pumpkins, pack a nutrition­al punch with protein, unsaturat­ed fat, fibre, magnesium, and an­tioxidants. Beyond being a snack, they find their way into various products like pumpkin seed tofu, butter, and protein powder. Laden with essential nutrients, pumpkin seeds offer both nutritional bene­fits and direct health advantages.

Phenols found in pumpkin seeds combat cell-damaging com­pounds, potentially shielding against ageing and disease. Well-documented anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anticancer ef­fects add to their health profile.

In a one-ounce serving (about a quarter cup), pumpkin seeds pro­vide more fat than protein or car­bohydrates, with a focus on mono­unsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats have demonstrated efficacy in reducing bad cholester­ol, lowering the risk of heart dis­ease and stroke.

A nutritional powerhouse, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of magnesium, crucial for over 300 bodily reactions. While direct re­search on the health outcomes of consuming pumpkin seeds is lim­ited, studies on products like ex­tracts and oils highlight potential health benefits.

