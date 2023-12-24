Pumpkin bliss

Pumpkin seeds, the inner gems of pumpkins, pack a nutritional punch with protein, unsaturated fat, fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants. Beyond being a snack, they find their way into various products like pumpkin seed tofu, butter, and protein powder. Laden with essential nutrients, pumpkin seeds offer both nutritional benefits and direct health advantages.
Phenols found in pumpkin seeds combat cell-damaging compounds, potentially shielding against ageing and disease. Well-documented anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anticancer effects add to their health profile.
In a one-ounce serving (about a quarter cup), pumpkin seeds provide more fat than protein or carbohydrates, with a focus on monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats have demonstrated efficacy in reducing bad cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke.
A nutritional powerhouse, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of magnesium, crucial for over 300 bodily reactions. While direct research on the health outcomes of consuming pumpkin seeds is limited, studies on products like extracts and oils highlight potential health benefits.
