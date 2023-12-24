Punjab CM visits five hospitals, reviews upgradation work

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited var­ious hospitals of the provincial capi­tal to review ongoing construction and upgradation work.

He visited the Services Hospital, the PIC, Mayo Hospital, Lady Willington Hospital and Punjab Dental Hospital in five hours.

The CM reached Services Hospital and reviewed its upgradation work. He by assigning a deadline to complete the upgradation project of Services Hospi­tal by January 31 ordered to undertake remaining work in three shifts. He di­rected to deploy 500 each labour force in every shift.

The CM monitored ongoing construc­tion activities in the hospital and went to various floors, inspected the base­ment and monitored development work. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to speed up construction activities along with completing the upgradation project of the Services Hospital within stipulat­ed time.

The CM also visited the Punjab Insti­tute of Cardiology (PIC) and monitored ongoing work on the emergency and other floors of the upgradation proj­ect. He ordered to open ground floor of the PIC emergency block by December 31 and assigned a deadline to complete upgradation work

of the hospital by January 15. He di­rected to complete biogas work by to­night under any circumstance. He or­dered to hand over third floor to the C&W Department 100 per cent today and directed to establish a lab collec­tion centre at the main gate.

After visiting the PIC, the CM reached Mayo Hospital and reviewed upgrada­tion project of the emergency block. The project had entered into its last phases of completion.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to open the emergency block by January 7 and di­rected to complete the remaining work soon.

The CM monitored ongoing finishing work in the emergency block. He also visited Children Block at the Mayo Hos­pital and monitored upgradation work. The CM went to the 5th floor and re­viewed construction activities. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the project speedily. He stated that no compromise would be made on the quality during construction activities. He directed to improve condition of the lawn of Mayo Hospital forthwith and issued direc­tions to PHA in this regard.

Later, the CM visited the Lady Wil­lington Hospital and reviewed con­struction and restoration activities of the hospital. He was given a detailed briefing about progress being made on the project.

The CM also reached Punjab Den­tal Hospital and reviewed ongoing construction activities of its upgra­dation. The CM directed to complete upgradation work by January 15. The CM issued directions to establish state-of-the-art sterilisation room for keeping the surgical tools. He di­rected MD WASA to ensure excellent drainage system in the Dental Hospi­tal along with demolishing old water tank system and build a new one in its place. The CM directed early com­pletion of the ongoing upgradation work at the Dental Hospital.

Secretary Communication and Works and Secretary Health gave a briefing about the upgradation project.

Talking to the media persons at the Lady Willington Hospital, the CM said that the lenter of the Services Hospital building was in a deplorable condition as any accident could occur any time. “We are not only undertaking revamp­ing of the Services Hospital but im­proving its condition as well”. He said the upgradation of the PIC would be completed by December 31. The third floor of PIC will be completed by 15th of January and work on other floors is ongoing. “We have decided to estab­lish a collection centre at the main gate of PIC so that revenue can be generat­ed,” he said. The gas installation work would be completed by tonight at PIC.

The CM revealed that the biggest emergency of Punjab comprising 230 beds was being constructed at Mayo Hospital on which work was ongo­ing day and night. “We would com­plete Mayo Hospital emergency by the 7th of January and the Children Hospi­tal emergency by 15th January. We are handing over a park attached with the Children Hospital to PHA,” he stated.

The CM said: “It is our utmost strive to encourage patients to visit govern­ment hospitals for their treatment and should feel satisfied after undergoing treatment. The emergency of govern­ment hospitals is excellent and has ex­cellent doctors.”

The CM said that after few days, La­hore would be cleared of all encroach­ments and will give a neat look. “We are striving to open SL-3 project for traffic by the 30th of January. We are ensuring to adopt austerity measures in all the ongoing development proj­ects,” he added.