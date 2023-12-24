Quality education plays pivotal role in country’s progress, says Governor

HYDERABAD - The Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tissori on Saturday said that quality education always played a fundamental and pivotal role in the prog­ress of any nation.

Addressing the 27th Parents Day at Cadet Col­lege Sanghar, Tissori appreciated the perfor­mance of the college’s teachers and students in securing the top positions in the board exams. Chairman and Members of the Board of Gover­nors, the college’s Principal, military and gov­ernment officers, parents and notable persons attended the event. Tissori also praised the extra­curricular activities which were being organized by the college. The Governor also appreciated the Pak­istan Navy for imparting quality education through its colleges in Sindh and the country’s coastal belts.

Earlier, the cadets presented a guard of honour to the Governor in addition to staging a parade, PT show, gymnastics, tiger squad drill, horse show and tent packing. The Governor also distributed awards among the best-performing cadets, among whom the Stick of Honour was secured by former Cadet Ibne Abdullah and the Badge of Honour by former Cadet Rana Shaharyar. The cadets Muham­mad Kabeer of the senior section and Muhammad Huzaifa of the junior section were declared play­ers of the year while the Champion’s Trophy was secured by Jam Sadiq Ali’s division.