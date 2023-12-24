Raja Riaz files nomination papers for NA-104 Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Former opposition leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz filed his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), here on Saturday. Later, talking to the media, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a pro-people party, which had not made any seat adjustment with any party. “Whoever gets the tick­et will contest election,” he added. He said no one was arresting those who had submitted their nom­ination papers because 22 candidates from NA-104 had so far submitted their nomination papers.

Raja Riaz alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leaders and supports were spreading propaganda as they were afraid of popularity of PML-N. “They know that on February 8, the PML-N will sweep the elections and Nawaz Sharif will become the next prime minister of Pakistan,” he added. He said the PTI intra-party election had been declared bogus by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even its own people. Now the PTI candidates could contest the elections as independents, he added.