Rs560.016m fine imposed on 4,882 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 4,882 power pilferers during the last 106 days, and imposed Rs. 560.016 million fine on them in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. Spokes­man Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 12.288 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.386.8 million was also recovered from the de­faulters. He said that 4592 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3883 pilferers so far. Giving fur­ther details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1551 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.173.3 million on them under the head of 3841,000 million detection units. In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 529 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.69.1 million under 1715,000 detec­tion units. Similarly, 574 cases of electric­ity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the pow­er pilferers with a fine of Rs.64.6 million under 1300,000 detection units. He fur­ther said that 478 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.69.2 million under 1544,000 detection units. In Khushab dis­trict, 153 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.19.9 million for 400,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 642 power pilferers from Mi­anwali and they were fined with Rs62.3 million for 1370,000 detection units. In Sargodha district, 527 cases of electric­ity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.54.3 million was imposed on the elec­tricity thieves under 1133,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 363 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.40.7 million for 800,000 de­tection units, spokesman added.