SCCI, Excise Office Islamabad launch vehicle verification process

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad launched the vehicle physical verification process at the chamber house on Saturday.
During the initial day, numerous members of the business community and citizens had their vehicles physically verified. The Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad formally initiated this verification process, as per a Saturday press release.
Individuals flocked to the chamber house for their vehicles’ physical verification, availing themselves of SCCI’s provided facility for the business community and citizens. Vehicle owners praised this proactive step by the chamber.
Inspectors from ETO Islamabad—Mian Naseer, Asif Jehangir, and Imran Kahut—conducted physical verifications for over 250 vehicles throughout the day.
The business community and individuals from various walks of life lauded the chamber’s initiative, recognizing SCCI’s role as a responsible representative body.
Following this initiative, the business community and residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa need not travel to Islamabad for vehicle physical verification.
Members of the business community and citizens expressed that this service desk would alleviate the challenges they previously faced during vehicle verification, earning commendation.