SCCI, Excise Office Islamabad launch vehicle verification process

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI) and Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad launched the vehi­cle physical verification pro­cess at the chamber house on Saturday.

During the initial day, numer­ous members of the business community and citizens had their vehicles physically veri­fied. The Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad formal­ly initiated this verification pro­cess, as per a Saturday press re­lease.

Individuals flocked to the chamber house for their ve­hicles’ physical verification, availing themselves of SCCI’s provided facility for the busi­ness community and citizens. Vehicle owners praised this proactive step by the cham­ber.

Inspectors from ETO Islam­abad—Mian Naseer, Asif Je­hangir, and Imran Kahut—con­ducted physical verifications for over 250 vehicles throughout the day.

The business community and individuals from various walks of life lauded the cham­ber’s initiative, recognizing SCCI’s role as a responsible representative body.

Following this initiative, the business community and resi­dents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa need not travel to Islamabad for vehicle physical verification.

Members of the business com­munity and citizens expressed that this service desk would al­leviate the challenges they pre­viously faced during vehicle verification, earning commen­dation.