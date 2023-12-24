Secretary Labour Punjab visits LCCI  

LAHORE - Secretary Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Naeem Ghous, along with DG Labour Syeda Kulsum Hai and Director Labour Welfare Muhammad Shahid, conducted a constructive meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry today. The focus of the discussion was on fostering a collaborative environment to enhance the growth of the business community for the overall development of Pakistan. Secretary Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Naeem Ghous emphasized the pivotal role of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the nation. He affirmed that the Punjab Labour Department is dedicated to serving as a facilitator, ensuring maximum facilities for trade and industry. Ghous highlighted that the department has formulated policies with a vision to create a satisfied labor force capable of making optimal contributions to national growth. Naeem Ghous further underlined the importance of promoting healthy labor management and industrial relations for socio-economic progress, emphasizing the fundamental role of the labor force in industrial development. He commended the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its significant role in this regard and sought continued cooperation from the business community. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the need for trust-building between the business community and government departments, citing it as essential for smoother collaboration. Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry proposed a practical step by suggesting a reduction in the frequency of tax payments related to various labor taxes to once a year, aiming to streamline processes and contribute to the ease of doing business. He emphasized on commitment from both sides to foster a stronger partnership between the government and the business community, with a shared vision of achieving sustained economic growth and development in Pakistan.