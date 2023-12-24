Serena Hotels and Telenor sign an MOU to expand ‘S TEL’  

ISLAMABAD - Serena Hotels and Telenor have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to get on a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing the ‘S TEL’ services within the hospitality domain. This partnership is specifically geared towards the expansion of S TEL services at Faisalabad and Peshawar Serena Hotels. The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from Serena Hotels and Telenor. Among the distinguished attendees, Mr. Imran Hasan, Director Sales & Marketing of Serena Hotels and Mr. Magnus Muller, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Telenor officially signed the MOU. Serena Hotels and Telenor took the first step in their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aim of launching ‘S TEL’ services in 2019 at the Islamabad Serena Hotel to create an environment where the guests can effortlessly stay connected with the digital world. The ‘S TEL’ solution will provide a complimentary service exclusively for guests. This unique offering encompasses free international and local calls, internet access, and hotspot options, all conveniently bundled into a dedicated smartphone available in their rooms. Upon check-in, guests can access their details on ‘S TEL’ for instant use. The removable smartphone helps in ordering meals, scheduling laundry pickup, and serves as a virtual city guide for local attractions.