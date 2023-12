LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) re­sponded to 1,194 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In the accidents, seven people died whereas 1,285 were injured. Out of these, 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 713 victims with mi­nor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The analysis showed 682 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 483 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.