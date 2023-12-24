Several candidates file nomination papers in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - With two-day extension by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the dead­line to submit nomination papers, more candidates submitted their nomination papers for two National Assembly and five provisional assembly constituen­cies of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday.

Many candidates went to the offices of their re­spective Returning Officers (ROs), appointed by ECP, to submit their nomination papers along with their jubilant supporters and other party leaders. During last four days, several candidates submitted their nomination papers.

For NA-44 DI Khan-I, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, TLP Divisional Ameer Haji Shafiq Qasuria, Ja­mat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yousaf and indepen­dent candidate Makhdoom Jawad Asghar submitted their nomination papers. Maulana Obaidur Rehman also submitted his nomination papers as a covering candidate to his party chief.

For NA-45, DI Khan-II, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob, PPP candidate Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, TLP leader Haider Khan Miankhel and JI leader Muham­mad Ejaz Awan, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Khan Miankhel submitted their nomination papers.

On provincial assembly seats, JUI-F leader Maula­na Obaidur Rehman, PPP’s Makhdoom Aftab Shah, Makhdoom Ali Raza, former MPA Ehtisham Javed Ak­bar, Saqlain Khan Barakhel, Malik Zaman Rodikhel submitted their nomination papers on PK-111 (Pa­harpur). PPP’s Ahmad Kundi, JUI-F leader Sami Ullah Alizai and Abdul Haleem Qasuria filed their nomina­tion papers for PK-112 (City-II).

For PK-113 (DI Khan City-I), PPP’s Aziz Ullah Alizai, JI’s Zahid Muhib Ullah, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Malik Qayyum Hissam, Syed Rajab Ali Shah Hashmi, Kafeel Nizami, Arif Jalil and Malik Said Rasool Dhap submitted their nomination papers.