Sunday, December 24, 2023
Solangi urges Information Officers to project Pakistan’s positive image

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi has urged Officers of Informa­tion Group to play their responsible role in coun­tering propaganda of inimical forces and promote and project Pakistan’s soft and positive image. He was addressing “Graduation Ceremony of Training Programmes in Islamabad. He said that in the age of propaganda, narratives and counter narratives, the importance of the job of the officers of Information group has increased manifold. He said that in this age of advanced technology, there is no scope of lax­ity in disseminating truth as it would give others to fill the vacuum with fake news and propaganda.

Our Staff Reporter

