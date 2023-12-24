Special campaign launched for child birth registration

SARGODHA - A special campaign was launched under a one-win­dow operation in union council offices across the district for the timely registra­tion of child birth. The purpose of the drive is to ensure the legal and economic protection of children by providing proof of their birth, as well as to facilitate the public. In this regard, an awareness seminar was held today at the office of the Assistant Director Local Government, where the special guest was Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik. The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Direc­tor Babar Shahzad. Many people from all walks of life participated in the ceremo­ny. Addressing the occasion, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik said that people should benefit from the one-window operation in union council offices for the registration of birth of their children. Deputy Director Babar Shahzad Ran­jha said that the timely registration of births was both a legal responsibility and a benefit for people, so they should take full advantage of the special campaign launched by the government and ensure the registration of their children on time