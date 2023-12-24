SSP Atif Nazir affirms commitment to public service, security in Christmas celebration

LAHORE - In adherence to the special directives of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Ka­myana, a dedicated ceremony was ar­ranged at the Capital City Police Office to honour the Christian employees in celebration of Christmas. SSP (Ad­min) Atif Nazir, in a warm gesture, cut the Christmas cake alongside Chris­tian colleagues, offered early greet­ings, and distributed gifts. Expressing appreciation, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir acknowledged the invaluable contri­bution of Christian employees within Lahore Police, emphasizing their sig­nificance as a valuable asset to the department. He extended heartfelt wishes for a merry Christmas to all Christian colleagues, highlighting the cohesive familial bond shared within Lahore Police where joys and sorrows are mutually embraced. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir assured foolproof security arrangements for Christmas events and Christian places of wor­ship throughout the city. Stringent security measures will be imple­mented at entertainment venues to ensure that Christian citizens can joy­ously celebrate their religious festival in a serene and secure environment. During the ceremony, prayers were offered for national security, under­scoring the unwavering commitment to public service in line with the ethos of Lahore Police.