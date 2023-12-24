Sunday, December 24, 2023
Tariq Bugti-led PHF delegation called on DG Sports Board Punjab

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 24, 2023
LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by newly-appointed President Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti called on Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail here at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.  
PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid, Olympians Shahnaz Sheikh, Asif Bajwa, Khawaja Junaid and Atif Bashir were the other members of delegation. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail congratulated Tariq Bugti on assuming the post of PHF President. “Several effective measures are being taken for the development of hockey. The Sports Board Punjab has always been working on the front line for the revival of game of hockey,” he added.  
Dr Asif Tufail added that the SBP is cooperating with PHF for the growth of hockey in the country. “We are making all possible endeavours for the promotion of hockey among the younger generation. The national game has also been included in the Annual Talent Hunt Programme”.  
PHF President Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti on this occasion said: “The effective measures taken by the Sports Board Punjab for hockey are commendable. Now we all have to work together for the development and revival of hockey as we all want to help the national game regain its lost glory.”

