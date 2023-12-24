Sunday, December 24, 2023
Terrorist involved in attack on Faisalabad ISI office killed in operation: CTD

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab’s Counterterrorism depart­ment (CTD) said Saturday that a key militant commander involved in an at­tack on the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) office in Faisalabad and around a dozen other terrorist acts has been killed in an intelligence-based opera­tion in Chiniot district, has claimed in a statement. “The terrorist was identified as Ghazanfar Nadeem alias Khalid Habib. He was among the most want­ed terrorist since 2011. His accomplice was also killed in the operation,” reads the statement. The attack in March, 2011 on the ISI office had killed at least 34 people and over 70 injured following a Ve­hicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast at a fuel station adjacent to the ISI and Military Intelligence office in Faisalabad.

