Thousands file election nominations as deadline ends today

PTI founder files nomination papers from Lahore’s NA-122 n Maryam submits papers from NA-119 and NA-120 of Lahore nShehbaz also files nomination papers from Karachi’s NA-242 against MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal and PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel n Parvez Elahi’s wife files nomination papers from Mandi Bahuddin’s NA-69 n Usman Dar’s mother submits nomination papers in Sialkot against Khawaja Asif.

LAHORE /KARACHI/PESHAWAR/ D I KHAN - Political leaders including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Im­ran Khan through their representa­tives submitted their nomination pa­pers from Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed nomination papers to contest gener­al elections from National Assembly constituency NA-122 in Lahore. The nomination papers were submitted to returning officer concerned by Im­ran Khan’s lawyers- Rai Ali and Umar Talib. The returning officer had fixed December 27 for scrutiny of nomina­tion papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had also filed nomination papers to contest election from his hometown, Mianwali, a day ago.

Several leaders of different politi­cal parties across the Punjab prov­ince have already submitted their nomination papers for February 8 elections. During the three days of obtaining and filing nomination pa­pers, out of 765 candidates who re­ceived nomination papers for the National Assembly from Lahore, only 90 candidates have so far submit­ted their nomination papers. As far as provincial assembly is concerned around 2200 candidates acquired nomination papers for 30 provincial assembly seats of Lahore were ob­tained out which only 230 candidates submitted their nomination papers.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-130 con­stituency will be filed on Sunday (to­day). PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz submitted nomination papers from two seats of the National As­sembly and three seats of the Provincial Assembly on Satur­day.

The nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz submitted through her political secretary Zeeshan Malik from NA-119 and NA-120 constituencies of Lahore. Maryam Nawaz’s can­didacy papers have also been simultaneously submitted from three of Lahore’s Punjab As­sembly constituencies includ­ing PP 159, PP 160 and PP 165.

PML-N Leader Uzma Bhu­khari has also filed her nomi­nation papers for the provincial assembly reserved seat. Kiran Dar of PML-N submitted her nomination papers for the re­served MNA seat. Meanwhile Ex-MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik is set to file her nomination for national assembly reserved seat on Sunday (today).

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday submitted nomina­tion papers from constituency NA 242 Baldia Town Karachi, he will be contesting election against Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment Pakistan leader Musta­fa Kamal and PPP’s Qadir Man­doKhel. The former prime minister also submitted his nomination papers in NA-132 constituency of Kasur, NA-123 Kahna Lahore. The younger Sharif also aims to secure pro­vincial assembly seat as he also submitted his nomination pa­pers for PP 158 and PP164.

PTI chief and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique will face each other in Lahore’s constitu­ency. Qaisera Elahi, wife of in­carcerated PTI president Parvez Elahi, also managed to file her nomination papers from Mandi Bahuddin NA 69 and PP 43.

Kausar Parveen wife of Parvez Elahi’s former principal secre­tary Muhammad Khan Bhat­ti also filed her candidacy from PP-42. PTI’s Azeem Ullah Khan submitted his nomination forms from PP 159 PP 163 and NA 124 while Afzal Pahat of PTI filed nomination papers from NA-123. PTI senior leader Rai Hasan Nawaz filed his nomina­tion papers from Sahiwal, his candidacy papers were filed for NA 143 and PP 203. Shoaib Shaheen has submitted nomi­nation papers from three con­stituencies, PTI’s Aamir Mughal through his son has submitted papers from NA 46 and 47.

Rehana Imtiaz, mother of for­mer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Usman Dar, submit­ted nomination papers in Sialkot against PML-N’s stalwart Khawa­ja Muhammad Asif from Nation­al Assembly constituency NA 71 and Provincial Assembly PP 47.

On the other hand, candi­dates of Pakistan Peoples Par­ty for Lahore’s 14 National As­sembly and 30 Punjab Assembly seats will file their nomination papers today (Sunday). Work­ers of PPP have also demanded party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest election from NA127 constituency of Lahore.

Meanwhile, The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh said Saturday that a total of 1405 nomination papers have been received so far from Ka­rachi Division for the upcoming general elections in 2024, to be held on February 8.

According to a spokesman for ECP Sindh, out of 1405 nomi­nation papers, 333 forms had been received for 22 seats in the National Assembly and 1072 forms for 47 seats in the Provin­cial Assembly.

Submission of nomination pa­pers for specific seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues and so far 358 papers have been issued on the reserved seats for women and minorities, an official of the Election Commission said here on Saturday. He said that so far 271 candidates have submitted papers for specific seats and 54 papers have been submitted for the seats reserved for women in the National Assembly. The of­ficial said that 171 candidates have submitted their papers for the seats reserved for women in the provincial assembly and 46 other candidates have submit­ted their papers for the seats re­served for minorities. Several candidates file nomination pa­pers in DI Khan

With a two-day extension by the Election Commission of Pa­kistan in the deadline to sub­mit nomination papers, more candidates submitted their nomination papers for two Na­tional Assembly and five Pro­visional Assembly constituen­cies of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday. Many candidates went to the offices of their re­spective Returning Officers (ROs), appointed by ECP, to sub­mit their nomination papers along with their jubilant sup­porters and other party leaders. During the last four days, sev­eral candidates submitted their nomination papers. For NA-44 DIKhan-I, Jamiat Ulema-e- Is­lam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kun­di, TLP Divisional Ameer Haji Shafiq Qasuria, Jamat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yousaf and independent candidate Makh­doom Jawad Asghar submitted their nomination papers. Mau­lana Obaidur Rehman also sub­mitted his nomination papers as a covering candidate to his party chief. For NA-45, DIKhan-II, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob, PPP candidate Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, TLP leader Haider Khan Miankhel and JI leader Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Khan Miankhel submitted their nomi­nation papers.

On provincial assembly seats, JUI-F leader Moulana Obaidur Rehman, PPP’s Makhdoom Af­tab Shah, Makhdoom Ali Raza, former MPA Ehtisham Javed Ak­bar, Saqlain Khan Barakhel, Malik Zaman Rodikhel submitted their nomination papers on PK-111 (Paharpur). PPP’s Ahmad Kun­di, JUI-F leader Sami Ullah Alizai and Abdul Haleem Qasuria filed their nomination papers for PK-112 (City-II). For PK-113 (DIKhan City-I), PPP’s Aziz Ullah Alizai, JI’s Zahid Muhib Ullah, Moula­na Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Malik Qayyum His­sam, Syed Rajab Ali Shah Hashmi, Kafeel Nizami, Arif Jalil and Malik Said Rasool Dhap submitted their nomination papers.

Qaizar Khan Miankhel of PPP, PTIP’s Khalid Saleem Ustrana and JI leader Sana Ullah Tare­li submitted their nomination papers for PK-114 while JI lead­er Abdul Mateen Babar, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Miankhel and Fir­don Khan submitted their nom­ination papers for PK-115.

Filing of nomination papers to conclude today

The process of filing of nom­ination papers for the nation­al and provincial assemblies for the next general elections will conclude on Sunday (today). The Election Commission of Pa­kistan on demand of the politi­cal parties and to facilitate the candidates had extended the date for filing of nomination pa­pers for the next general elec­tions till Sunday. According to the revised schedule issued by the Commission, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be car­ried out from Monday till 30th of this month. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nom­ination papers can be filed by 3rd of next month, which will be decided by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of can­didates on 11th January, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January. Elec­toral symbols will be allotted on 13th January, and polling for general elections will take place on 8th February.

Meanwhile, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) has given more time to foreign ob­servers who want to monitor the general elections. Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20. An official from the ECP informed APP that, up to this point, they have received responses from 103 representatives of foreign media living in Pakistan. The ECP has printed over 200,000 ac­creditation cards and appoint­ed District Monitoring Officers and teams to oversee compliance with the code of conduct.