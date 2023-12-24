Thousands file election nominations as deadline ends today

PTI founder files nomination papers from Lahore’s NA-122 n Maryam submits papers from NA-119 and NA-120 of Lahore nShehbaz also files nomination papers from Karachi’s NA-242 against MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal and PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel n Parvez Elahi’s wife files nomination papers from Mandi Bahuddin’s NA-69 n Usman Dar’s mother submits nomination papers in Sialkot against Khawaja Asif.
LAHORE /KARACHI/PESHAWAR/ D I KHAN - Political leaders including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan through their representatives submitted their nomination papers from Lahore on Saturday.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from National Assembly constituency NA-122 in Lahore. The nomination papers were submitted to returning officer concerned by Imran Khan’s lawyers- Rai Ali and Umar Talib. The returning officer had fixed December 27 for scrutiny of nomination papers.
It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had also filed nomination papers to contest election from his hometown, Mianwali, a day ago.
Several leaders of different political parties across the Punjab province have already submitted their nomination papers for February 8 elections. During the three days of obtaining and filing nomination papers, out of 765 candidates who received nomination papers for the National Assembly from Lahore, only 90 candidates have so far submitted their nomination papers. As far as provincial assembly is concerned around 2200 candidates acquired nomination papers for 30 provincial assembly seats of Lahore were obtained out which only 230 candidates submitted their nomination papers.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-130 constituency will be filed on Sunday (today). PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz submitted nomination papers from two seats of the National Assembly and three seats of the Provincial Assembly on Saturday.
The nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz submitted through her political secretary Zeeshan Malik from NA-119 and NA-120 constituencies of Lahore. Maryam Nawaz’s candidacy papers have also been simultaneously submitted from three of Lahore’s Punjab Assembly constituencies including PP 159, PP 160 and PP 165.
PML-N Leader Uzma Bhukhari has also filed her nomination papers for the provincial assembly reserved seat. Kiran Dar of PML-N submitted her nomination papers for the reserved MNA seat. Meanwhile Ex-MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik is set to file her nomination for national assembly reserved seat on Sunday (today).
Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday submitted nomination papers from constituency NA 242 Baldia Town Karachi, he will be contesting election against Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Mustafa Kamal and PPP’s Qadir MandoKhel. The former prime minister also submitted his nomination papers in NA-132 constituency of Kasur, NA-123 Kahna Lahore. The younger Sharif also aims to secure provincial assembly seat as he also submitted his nomination papers for PP 158 and PP164.
PTI chief and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique will face each other in Lahore’s constituency. Qaisera Elahi, wife of incarcerated PTI president Parvez Elahi, also managed to file her nomination papers from Mandi Bahuddin NA 69 and PP 43.
Kausar Parveen wife of Parvez Elahi’s former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti also filed her candidacy from PP-42. PTI’s Azeem Ullah Khan submitted his nomination forms from PP 159 PP 163 and NA 124 while Afzal Pahat of PTI filed nomination papers from NA-123. PTI senior leader Rai Hasan Nawaz filed his nomination papers from Sahiwal, his candidacy papers were filed for NA 143 and PP 203. Shoaib Shaheen has submitted nomination papers from three constituencies, PTI’s Aamir Mughal through his son has submitted papers from NA 46 and 47.
Rehana Imtiaz, mother of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Usman Dar, submitted nomination papers in Sialkot against PML-N’s stalwart Khawaja Muhammad Asif from National Assembly constituency NA 71 and Provincial Assembly PP 47.
On the other hand, candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party for Lahore’s 14 National Assembly and 30 Punjab Assembly seats will file their nomination papers today (Sunday). Workers of PPP have also demanded party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest election from NA127 constituency of Lahore.
Meanwhile, The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh said Saturday that a total of 1405 nomination papers have been received so far from Karachi Division for the upcoming general elections in 2024, to be held on February 8.
According to a spokesman for ECP Sindh, out of 1405 nomination papers, 333 forms had been received for 22 seats in the National Assembly and 1072 forms for 47 seats in the Provincial Assembly.
Submission of nomination papers for specific seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues and so far 358 papers have been issued on the reserved seats for women and minorities, an official of the Election Commission said here on Saturday. He said that so far 271 candidates have submitted papers for specific seats and 54 papers have been submitted for the seats reserved for women in the National Assembly. The official said that 171 candidates have submitted their papers for the seats reserved for women in the provincial assembly and 46 other candidates have submitted their papers for the seats reserved for minorities. Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Khan
With a two-day extension by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the deadline to submit nomination papers, more candidates submitted their nomination papers for two National Assembly and five Provisional Assembly constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday. Many candidates went to the offices of their respective Returning Officers (ROs), appointed by ECP, to submit their nomination papers along with their jubilant supporters and other party leaders. During the last four days, several candidates submitted their nomination papers. For NA-44 DIKhan-I, Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, TLP Divisional Ameer Haji Shafiq Qasuria, Jamat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yousaf and independent candidate Makhdoom Jawad Asghar submitted their nomination papers. Maulana Obaidur Rehman also submitted his nomination papers as a covering candidate to his party chief. For NA-45, DIKhan-II, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob, PPP candidate Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, TLP leader Haider Khan Miankhel and JI leader Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Khan Miankhel submitted their nomination papers.
On provincial assembly seats, JUI-F leader Moulana Obaidur Rehman, PPP’s Makhdoom Aftab Shah, Makhdoom Ali Raza, former MPA Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Saqlain Khan Barakhel, Malik Zaman Rodikhel submitted their nomination papers on PK-111 (Paharpur). PPP’s Ahmad Kundi, JUI-F leader Sami Ullah Alizai and Abdul Haleem Qasuria filed their nomination papers for PK-112 (City-II). For PK-113 (DIKhan City-I), PPP’s Aziz Ullah Alizai, JI’s Zahid Muhib Ullah, Moulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Malik Qayyum Hissam, Syed Rajab Ali Shah Hashmi, Kafeel Nizami, Arif Jalil and Malik Said Rasool Dhap submitted their nomination papers.
Qaizar Khan Miankhel of PPP, PTIP’s Khalid Saleem Ustrana and JI leader Sana Ullah Tareli submitted their nomination papers for PK-114 while JI leader Abdul Mateen Babar, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Miankhel and Firdon Khan submitted their nomination papers for PK-115.
Filing of nomination papers to conclude today
The process of filing of nomination papers for the national and provincial assemblies for the next general elections will conclude on Sunday (today). The Election Commission of Pakistan on demand of the political parties and to facilitate the candidates had extended the date for filing of nomination papers for the next general elections till Sunday. According to the revised schedule issued by the Commission, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out from Monday till 30th of this month. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by 3rd of next month, which will be decided by 10th of January.
The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on 11th January, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January. Electoral symbols will be allotted on 13th January, and polling for general elections will take place on 8th February.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections. Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20. An official from the ECP informed APP that, up to this point, they have received responses from 103 representatives of foreign media living in Pakistan. The ECP has printed over 200,000 accreditation cards and appointed District Monitoring Officers and teams to oversee compliance with the code of conduct.