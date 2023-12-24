Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tight security arrangements for Christmas

Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Police De­partment has deputed over 4,000 personnel to provide foolproof security cover to Chris­tians’ worship places for Christmas, here being celebrated on Sunday and Monday December 24-25, 2023. City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said here Sat­urday that 214 special pickets would also be erected at entry and exit points of the district to provide tight security to the Christian community and their churches. He said that 4289 police of­ficials and officers would perform security duty on Sunday and Monday whereas dolphin force.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023