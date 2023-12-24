Tight security arrangements for Christmas

FAISALABAD - The Police De­partment has deputed over 4,000 personnel to provide foolproof security cover to Chris­tians’ worship places for Christmas, here being celebrated on Sunday and Monday December 24-25, 2023. City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said here Sat­urday that 214 special pickets would also be erected at entry and exit points of the district to provide tight security to the Christian community and their churches. He said that 4289 police of­ficials and officers would perform security duty on Sunday and Monday whereas dolphin force.