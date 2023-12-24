Sunday, December 24, 2023
Two held after France grounds plane over suspected ‘human trafficking’ 

Agencies
December 24, 2023
International

VATRY - French police were questioning two men Friday a day after officials grounded a Nicara­gua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian pas­sengers over suspected “hu­man trafficking,” prosecu­tors said. The Airbus A340 had flown in from the Unit­ed Arab Emirates on Thurs­day, landing at Vatry airport in eastern France for a tech­nical stopover. It was held by French authorities after an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying passengers “likely to be victims of hu­man trafficking,” the Paris prosecutors office told AFP. The two men in custody were among the passen­gers. “Identity checks are being carried on the 303 passengers and on the cab­in crew,” said the prosecu­tor’s office. They were also checking the conditions in which the passengers were being transported and the purpose of their journey. A source close to the case said that minors were among the passengers. The na­tional anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO is leading the investigation, said prosecu­tors. According to a source familiar with the case, the passengers might have planned to travel to Cen­tral America in order to at­tempt illegal entry into the United States or Canada. After landing in France, they were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building.

