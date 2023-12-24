UN rights chief warns starvation must not be allowed in war-ravaged Gaza

UNITED NATIONS - The UN High Com­missioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has urged Israel to act im­mediately to ensure that all those not involved in the clashes between Is­raeli occupation troops and Hamas fighters “to facilitate humanitar­ian food deliveries com­mensurate with needs.”

His appeal coincided with the adoption on Friday of a UN Security Council resolution de­manding immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitar­ian assistance at scale directly to the Palestin­ian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip. “Starvation must never be a means or result of warfare,” the high commissioner said, responding to an alarm­ing food security report released on Thursday that confirmed repeat­ed warnings of cata­strophic hunger levels in the besieged enclave amid ongoing fighting.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classifi­cation (IPC) report explained that famine could happen within the next six months if the current situation of in­tense conflict and restricted aid access persists.

The entire population of Gaza – roughly 2.2 million people – is already living with crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity.

The IPC report stressed that although the thresh­old of famine has not been crossed, humanitarians are particularly concerned about malnutrition among children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly.

Highlighting the extent of the humanitarian crisis throughout the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, has warned that more than 690,000 wom­en and teenage girls barely have any access to menstru­al hygiene products.

“UNRWA distributes sani­tary napkins, but like every­thing else we distribute, it is a drop in the bucket com­pared to the needs of those in Gaza,” said spokesperson Tamara Alrifai in a tweet.

Meanwhile, UN aid coordi­nation office OCHA report­ed heavy Israeli bombard­ments on Thursday from air, land, and sea across most of the Gaza Strip, along with Hamas rocket fire into Is­rael.

“Intense ground opera­tions and fighting between Israeli forces and Palestin­ian armed groups contin­ued, in most areas of Gaza, with the exception of Rafah. The firing of rockets by Pal­estinian armed groups into Israel continued,” accord­ing to the OCHA situation report.