US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pakistani exports during July-November

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK). Total exports to the US during July-November 2023 were recorded at $2296.424 million against the exports of $2606.612 million during July-November 2022, showing a decline of 11.90 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1223.532 million against the exports of $877.444 million last year, showing an increase of 39.44 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $862.397 million during the months under review against the exports of $874.066 million, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $817.993 million against $614.902 million last year, showing an increase of 33.02 percent, while the exports to Germany were recorded at $612.276 million against $746.055 million last year, data said.

During July-November, the exports to Holland were recorded at $559.819 million against $630.973 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $501.985 million against $491.734 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $638.783 million against the exports of $569.936 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $232.697 million against $213.282 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $248.457 million against $364.930 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $207.024 million against $252.691 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $235.611 million against $322.509 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $275.655 million during the current year compared to $183.736 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $158.683 million against $139.825 million.