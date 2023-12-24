Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ event held in Lahore

On Saturday, an event on ‘’Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ on the eve of 22nd December National Working Women Day was organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the collaboration of SPO and Oxfam at Punjabi Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment said that promoting a dignified workplace involves fostering inclusivity, respect and fairness. She added that Encouraging open communication, diversity and addressing any form of discrimination can contribute to a more dignified and harmonious work environment.

Additionally, implementing and reinforcing strong ethical standards and policies can help create a culture of professionalism and mutual respect, said Bushra Khaliq while talking to the women from all walks of lives participated on the occasion.

According to her society can flourish when there will be harassment-free environment.

The director of WISE said that a dignified workplace is a right of everyone. She demanded that the state to ensure a dignified workplace for women is crucial for fostering a healthy and inclusive work environment. This involves creating a setting where women feel respected, valued, and safe. Several key aspects contribute to a dignified workplace for women. According to her, in all departments, there is still a need to Develop and enforce policies that address harassment, bullying, and any form of gender-based violence. She further added that the departments including private and public to provide mechanisms for reporting and addressing complaints, ensuring confidentiality and protection against retaliation so that a dignified workplace could be promoted.

Bushra Khaliq paid tribute to the hero and heroines who struggled hard for human rights.

Bushra Khaliq, demanded ensure women receive equal pay for equal work and actively work towards closing the gender pay gap.

She also lauded the efforts of Rubeena Jameel who contributed a lot for labourers and workers. She said that Rubeena Jameel did a lot of work against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Nabeela Hakim women Ombudsperson in her video message acknowledged the efforts of Fauzia Saeed and Bushra Khaliq against sexual harassment at the workplace.

Women from the Police Department, Rescue Emergency Services (1122), labourers, Workers, Students, academia, Lady Health Workers, Polio workers, Community leaders etc. attended the event.



Dr Fauzia Saeed said that it was our tradition that on the day of 22nd, we celebrate National Working Women's Day. She presented the history and highlighted the importance of the day. In the UNDP office, an incident of Harassment at the workplace occurred and we fought the case for two years with bravery. After the struggle of two years, the man who had harassed the women was punished and fired from the job. Since then the day has been celebrated. We struggled and demanded that the government make anti-harassment laws. She also shared huddles during the process. After the difficulties, the law was passed in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the day was dedicated to domestic workers. Rubeena Jameel General All Pakistan Trade Union Federation spoke on the occasion.

Aima Mahmood member of governing body PESSI, said that implementation of the law is a very important step. On the occasion, Muhammad Shahid Deputy Director Labour and Human Resource Department, highlighted the problems of domestic workers and the implementation of the law. they termed the Law of Domestic Workers 2019 a revolutionary step and a great achievement for the workers. The Law was passed in 2019 for the welfare of workers.

According to him, under the law, the domestic workers will be considered workers as the factory workers are considered. Wages have been fixed fixed for the workers he added. Under the minimum wage act, rs32000 per month has been fixed and notified and now, it is being implemented. Wages have been determined now. At least Rs1100 has been fixed for one day and Rs154 has been fixed per hour.

Maleeha Hussain of Mehargarh shared that the Steering Committee on sexual harassment at the workplace is yet to be implemented in all departments. She said the women need to be loud while talking against harassment in the workplace.

During the event, shields were given to the women who drive Scotties freely to hit the taboos and male chauvinism.

Revolutionaries’ songs were sung by the woman at the end.