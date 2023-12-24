Vote of good character is better than thousands of bad characters: Ch Nisar

Says he can’t criticise former premier Imran Khan because of 50 years of friendship with him.

RAWALPINDI - Former Interior Minister, an inde­pendent candidate for general elec­tions, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that he can’t criticise the former pre­mier Imran Khan because of 50 years of friendship with him. He said that he will also not speak against PML-N as once he was part and parcel of the political party. Pakistan is passing through a difficult phase and what we should do is to join hands to steer the country out of crises, he said while addressing a public rally held at Dera Sardaran of Mouza Rajhar in Chakri, the area of NA-53 constitu­ency here on Saturday.

Sardar Babar, Sardar Tabbasum, Sar­dar Sajjad and Sardar Humayyun Taj Advocate organised the public rally. He said he don’t want to bag a victory in polls by holding tail of any political party because a vote of good character is better than thousands of bad characters.

“I will clinch a marvellous win on February 8, the polling day,” Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who had submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate in NA-53,-NA-54 and PP-10, said that he would make tall claims like other politicians rather people of his constituency are well aware about services, facilities and development works he had done in past by sitting in government. He said that though it was a corner meeting but turned into a public rally after attending by hundreds of his voters and support­ers. “I had not committed corruption ever in my political carrier and I am kicking off my electioneering from Rajhar,” he said adding that he had provided scores of development proj­ects in his constituency. He said that his opponents had not even placed a single brick in the areas. “I am here as a veer (brother) and not as a Wazir (minister),” he said. Chauhdry Nisar Ali Khan was of view that he had built bridges and roads in his constituen­cies. He urged the residents of Rajhar to be vigilant on polling day as polling could be rigged. “Each and every voter of mine should be alert from start of polling to the end and should inform me about any rigging,” he said.