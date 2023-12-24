WHO raises alarm on spike in dengue infections

UNITED NATIONS - The World Health Organiza­tion (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, has raised alarm on the increase in dengue infec­tions recorded in 2023 globally, which represents a potentially high public health threat.

The warning came on Friday as the agency reported more than five million dengue infec­tions and 5,000 deaths from the disease worldwide in 2023.

Briefing journalists at the UN in Geneva, Dr. Diana Rojas Alva­rez, WHO Team Lead on Arbo­viruses, said that the threat re­quired “the maximal attention and response from all levels” of the UN health agency to support countries in controlling current dengue outbreaks and prepare for the upcoming dengue sea­son. Dengue is the most com­mon viral infection transmitted to humans bitten by infected mosquitoes. It is mostly found in urban areas within tropical and sub-tropical climates.

The rise in the number of re­ported cases of dengue in more countries is explained by the fact that infected mosquitoes now thrive in more countries be­cause of global warming associ­ated with rising emissions.

“Climate change has an impact on dengue transmission because it increases rainfall, humidity and temperature,” said Dr. Alva­rez. “These mosquitoes are very sensitive to temperature.” Al­though four billion people are at risk from dengue, most of those infected are symptom-free and usually recover within one to two weeks. However, severe dengue infections are marked by shock, severe bleeding or severe organ impairment, according to WHO.

It also highlighted that these dangerous symptoms often start “after the fever has gone away”, catching carers and medical pro­fessionals unaware. Warning signs to look out for include in­tense abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding gums, fluid accumulation, lethargy, restless­ness and liver enlargement.

As there is no specific treat­ment for dengue, early detec­tion and access to proper med­ical care is crucial, to lower the probability of dying due to se­vere dengue.

“Since the beginning of this year, over five million cases and about 5,000 deaths of den­gue have been reported world­wide and close to 80 per cent of those cases have been report­ed in the Americas, followed by Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific,” reported Dr. Alvarez. She added that “it is also con­cerning that dengue outbreaks are occurring in fragile and con­flict-affected countries in the eastern Mediterranean region such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

The global prevalence of mos­quitoes has changed in the last few years owing to the 2023 El Niño phenomenon which ac­centuated the effects of global warming temperatures and cli­mate change, WHO said.

Both factors are associat­ed with previously dengue-free countries such as France, Italy and Spain reporting cases of in­fections that originated at home – so-called autochthonous trans­mission - rather than abroad. The disease vector is the Ae­des aegypti mosquito, which is widely distributed in Europe and also more commonly known as the “tiger mosquito”. “Usual­ly, Europe reports imported cas­es from the Americas, from the Western Pacific, from the en­demic regions”, said Dr. Alvarez.

“But this year we saw limited clusters of autochthonous trans­mission. As we know, the sum­mers are getting warmer”.