Women’s role in cultural, social values commendable, says Mushaal

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Saturday said that principles of human rights and women’s empowerment are deeply embedded in the fabric of our religious, cultural, social, and political values. This was stated by her while speaking at a ceremony of ‘Hundred Day Plan, Execution and Achievements by the Caretaker Government’ in Lahore. Mushaal Hussein Mullick underscored the transformative capacity of Pakistani women and advocated for increased female engagement in social and digital arenas. The special assistant emphasized that the 100-day plan encapsulates innovative solutions poised to uplift and empower women across Pakistan.