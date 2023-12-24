Sunday, December 24, 2023
Women’s role in cultural, social values commendable, says Mushaal

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hus­sein Mullick on Saturday said that principles of hu­man rights and women’s empowerment are deeply embedded in the fabric of our religious, cultural, social, and political values. This was stated by her while speaking at a ceremony of ‘Hundred Day Plan, Execution and Achievements by the Caretak­er Government’ in Lahore. Mushaal Hussein Mul­lick underscored the transformative capacity of Pakistani women and advocated for increased fe­male engagement in social and digital arenas. The special assistant emphasized that the 100-day plan encapsulates innovative solutions poised to uplift and empower women across Pakistan.

