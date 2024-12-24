Tuesday, December 24, 2024
16 arrested in Attock for drugs and crimes

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police in Attock have arrested sixteen individuals, including ten drug peddlers, in a recent crackdown. Authorities recovered five kilograms of charas and 50 liters of liquor during the operation. Cases have been registered, and all suspects have been sent to jail.  According to police details, those arrested for drug possession include Mehran, Imran Abbas, Obaid, Shakil Abbas, Tanveer Ahmad, Sajjad Ahmad, Ilyas, Rafi, Tauseef, and Imran from various areas across the district.  Additionally, Sabir was apprehended in Fatehjang, while Nasir and Qamar were arrested in Hasanabdal for allegedly issuing life threats to their opponents. In a separate operation, Safeer, Danish, and Abdul Rehman were arrested in Hasanabdal and Fatehjang for their alleged involvement in robberies.  

Our Staff Reporter

