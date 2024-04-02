Tuesday, December 24, 2024
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

Web Desk
8:12 PM | December 24, 2024
National

Swat experienced tremors for the second consecutive day as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The quake was felt in Mingora and other areas of Swat, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic, reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No casualties or property damage were reported in the region.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's epicenter was in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, with a depth of 225 meters.

