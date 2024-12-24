Advanced energy storage products introduced

LAHORE - An ESS event was successfully held on 22nd December in Lahore, which introduced six advanced energy storage products. Themed “Encounter Dyness”, the event garnered widespread attention from industry partners, technical experts, and media within the energy sector, including Waqas Moosa, chairman of Pakistan Solar association.

At this launch event, they unveiled six new products: DL5.0C, PowerBrick, Powerbox G2, Tower Series, STACK100, and BF100. Among the six products, the DL5.0C, as one of the core offerings, garnered significant attention from attendees. The DL5.0C supports 1C discharge, allowing it to release more power within the same time frame to meet higher energy demands while reducing user costs. Its installation flexibility is reflected in its versatile options, including wall-mounted, floor-standing, and rack-mounted setups. The compact size, integrated design, and simplified wiring make it adaptable to various indoor installation scenarios. Additionally, its excellent compatibility ensures that the DL5.0C can pair seamlessly with various inverters available on the market.

The launch event was a resounding success, with a vibrant atmosphere and over 200 professionals from the renewable energy sector in attendance. The agenda included speeches by hosters’ executives, product demonstrations, technical exhibitions, and presentations by industry experts. During the keynote speech, Viki Yang said: “We are committed to advancing global energy storage technology. The six products represent not only the culmination of our technological innovation but also our dedication to supporting Pakistan’s energy transition. We aim to contribute to a clean, efficient, and sustainable energy future for the local community by delivering high-quality energy storage solutions.”

Pakistan is at a pivotal stage in its energy transition. The integration of clean energy generation and energy storage technologies presents a critical opportunity to modernize the nation’s energy infrastructure. They aim to establish a strong presence in the Pakistani market through the following initiatives: They will continue investing in R&D, sharpening us at the cutting edge of the battery system, providing paralleling value to all our customers and partners.