After EU, UK responds to sentencing of civilians by Pakistan military courts

While the UK respects Pakistan’s sovereignty over its own legal proceedings, trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency: Spokesperson.

LONDON - The United Kingdom said on Monday trying civilians in military courts lacked transparency and undermined the right to a fair trial, days after 25 civilians were sentenced by a Pakistani military court to periods of two to 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment” in connection with attacks on military facilities in 2023.

“While the UK respects Pakistan’s sovereignty over its own legal proceedings, trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial. We call on the Government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” says a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson. The Dec. 21 ruling underscores concerns among supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan that military courts are going to play a bigger role in cases involving the 72-year-old cricketer-turned politician, who is facing multiple charges including allegedly inciting attacks against the armed forces. He is currently facing these charges in a civilian court, but his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party fears he may also be taken to military trial.

The government says thousands of Khan supporters stormed military installations and torched a general’s house on May 9, 2023, among other violence, to protest against the former PM’s arrest by paramilitary soldiers that day in a land graft case. At least eight people were killed in the violence. The Pakistan government and military have not yet responded to the UK statement, which follows one by the European Union, saying the military court verdicts were “inconsistent” with Pakistan’s international obligations. On Saturday, while announcing the military court verdicts, the army’s media wing said the sentences were an “important milestone in dispensation of justice to the nation.” “It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands,” the army said in a statement.

Others charged over the violence were being tried in anti-terrorism courts but justice would only be fully served “once the mastermind and planners ... are punished as per the Constitution and laws of the land,” the military said, in what was widely seen as a veiled reference to Khan.

The ruling comes days after Khan was indicted by an anti-terrorism court on charges of inciting attacks against the military. An army general who served under him as his spy chief, Faiz Hamid, is facing a military investigation on the same charges.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court last week allowed military courts to announce verdicts in concluded trials of nearly 85 supporters of Khan on charges of attacking army installations. However, it made such verdicts conditional on the outcome of appeals against the jurisdiction of military courts over civilians.

The court last year provisionally allowed military courts to try civilians.